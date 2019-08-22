Josie Long adds extra night to Edinburgh run

JOSIE LONG has had a good Fringe, so good she has added an extra performance of her 2019 show Tender due to popular demand.

The extra show is at The Stand’s New Town Theatre on George Street, on 24 August at 10.45pm

Three-time Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee and very-hard-to-pin-down-indie-underdog-nightmare Long returned this year with a new show for the first time in five years.

It’s about the mind-bending intensity of new motherhood, but mostly about kindness, gentleness, and joy - all in all, the edgiest thing you will see on the Fringe.

The aim is for you to come out of it feeling optimistic about the future, although that is a big ask.

At the very least there will be some really silly voices in it, and that’s not nothing.

