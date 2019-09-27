Keane live at Usher Hall in Edinburgh 2019: date, tickets and possible setlist

With the release of new album Cause and Effect earlier this month, Keane are back on the music scene with a UK tour.

This is everything you need to know about the band’s performance in Edinburgh.

Where and when is Keane performing?

Keane will perform at the iconic Usher Hall in Edinburgh on Wednesday 2 October.

They will be supported by singer songwriter, Marie White.

Tickets

Unfortunately there are no tickets left for the performance in Edinburgh.

You can check on Twickets for any resale tickets - at the time of writing, there is one ticket available on the website for £47.50, in the Upper Circle, Row B of the Usher Hall.

Possible setlist

According to Setlist.fm, this is the setlist that Keane performed on their Cause and Effect tour in Manchester on 26 September.

- You’re Not Home

- Chase The Night Away

- Bend And Break

- Silenced By The Night

- Put The Radio On

- You Are Young

- Everybody’s Changing

- Is It Any Wonder?

- Strange Room

- Stupid Things

- Spiralling

- Perfect Symmetry

- Sea Fog

- Disconnected

- A Bad Dream

- Nothing In My Way

- Love Too Much

- This Is The Last Time

- Bedshaped

- The Way I Feel

- Somewhere Only We Know

Setlist.fm also states that the encore songs were:

- I Need Your Love

- Crystal Ball

- Sovereign Light Cafe

It’s likely that the Edinburgh performance could be similar.

Restrictions

The Usher Hall website says that standing is for over 14s over and that under 16s must be accompanied by an adult, which is 18 years or older.

The Usher Hall also has some security measures in place in order to make sure that everything runs smoothly.

These include:

- No suitcases, large backpacks or rucksacks will be permitted to the venue - a small sized handbag or backpack will be allowed but it must be kept with you at all times

- No alcohol or any bottles or cans are permitted

- Random bag searches may be carried out throughout the evening at the main entrance doors

How to get there

The Usher Hall is found in central Edinburgh and is easy to access, no matter how you choose to travel.

Walking

The Usher Hall can be found only five minutes walk from Princes Street. Just walk up Lothian Road and you’ll find it next to the Traverse Theatre and the Lyceum Theatre.

Bus

Lots of Lothian Buses service the Usher Hall. The bus numbers you want to keep an eye out for are: 1, 10, 11, 15, 16, 24, 34 and 47.

Driving

There is limited on street parking by the Usher Hall. There is also parking available at NCP Castle Terrace, which is located behind the Usher Hall and at the Sheraton Hotel across the road.

Disabled parking is available on Grindlay Street and Cambridge Street.

There is also a taxi rank opposite the Usher Hall on Lothian Road if you’d rather jump in a taxi.