Korean supergroup BTS coming to Edinburgh - on the big screen

K-Pop superstars BTS will be gracing the big screen in the capital as part of a varied line-up of films at the Vue cinema in the Omni centre.

Following their landmark 'Love Yourself' tour, the group will give fans a glimpse of their superstardom on Wednesday 7 and Saturday 10 August as their film, Bring the Soul: The Movie is shown at Vue.

The film covers the six band members recalling their favourite stories of their travels around the globe, along with spectacular concert performances.

For those less musically minded, one of the all time classics in Apocalypse Now will also be shown on August 13.

Francis Ford Coppola's final cut of the film will be shown for the first time and will include improved sound, visuals and a Q&A with Coppola and director Steven Soderbergh.

Kids will also be catered for with Horrid Henry on the Big Screen on Friday 23 August, with a compilation of favourite episodes and brand new music videos.

Johnny Carr, event cinema manager at Vue UK and Ireland, said: “As ever, we’re bringing events for all the family this August with something in the line-up for everybody."