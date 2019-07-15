Kylie Minogue at Edinburgh Castle: Can you spot yourself in our fans gallery?

The Australian singer delivered a thumping emotional performance in her Glastonbury legends slot two weeks ago, marking 14 years since a cancer diagnosis forced her to cancel her debut on the Pyramid Stage. Thousands flocked to the Castle to see Kylie, can you spot yourself in our fan gallery below? (READ MORE: Kylie at the Castle review)

Kylie Minogue at Edinburgh Castle Kylie's Edinburgh shows are two of the final stops on a 15-date summer tour.

Kylie Minogue at Edinburgh Castle Gill Scott and Pamela Scott.

Kylie Minogue at Edinburgh Castle Claire Bailey and Suzanne Fraser.

Kylie Minogue at Edinburgh Castle Kirsty Russell and Lauren McGowan.

