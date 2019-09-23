Kylie Minogue fans wanted for new BBC TV show: here’s how to apply

Are you a Kylie Minogue superfan?

If so, you might be perfect for this new BBC show - this is everything you need to know.

What’s the show?

BBC Studios are recruiting Kylie fans to be part of a new project, celebrating the impact of her music on her fans.

Maybe you’ve met Kylie, her songs have gotten you through difficult times - or maybe you were named after her?

BBC Studios says, “Kylie has touched the hearts of fans for almost four decades and we want to hear from all you #Lovers”

How to apply?

To apply, you’ll need to head over to the Kylie Project website to submit your application.

You’ll need to fill out a profile of your personal details, such as your name, date of birth and email address.

You’ll also need to include a picture of yourself.

After you’ve built the “profile” segment of the application, you’ll need to answer a total of 24 questions.

Questions about Kylie you’ll need to answer include:

- What is your favourite Kylie song? (Only original Kylie tracks)

- Why is that your favourite song?

- How many times have you seen Kylie in concert?

- What was the most memorable concert and why?

- What does Kylie mean to you?

- Apart from music, how else has Kylie affected your life?

There are also some other questions you’ll need to answer, including:

- Have you ever been on TV before?

- If yes, list the TV shows, including pilots you’ve appeared on (does not include member of TV audience)

- List any dates between now and 31 December that you’re unavailable to film

- As filming will likely take place in a studio, do you have any access requirements?

After that, all that’s left is to submit your application.

Restrictions?

Applicants for the show need to be over the age of 18 and a UK resident.