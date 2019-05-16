Lewis Capaldi dubbed ‘king of Glasgow’ after face appears on Duke of Wellington statue

A Lewis Capaldi fan with a head for heights has performed the ultimate face swap on Glasgow’s most famous equestrian landmark.

One individual scaled the city’s Duke of Wellington statue - which is almost permanently topped with at least one traffic cone - to decorate it with a cut-out of the chart-topping singer’s face.

Images of the new-look duke made their way to Lewis Capaldi himself, who shared them with his army of Twitter followers on Thursday.

READ MORE: Lewis Capaldi reveals his bank balance after $10 million net worth claim

A delighted Capaldi, whose single Someone You Loved recently occupied the UK number for seven straight weeks, expressed his gratitude for the effort.

He tweeted: “Someone’s put ma face on the Duke of Wellington statue. Glasgow a f*****g love ya.”

READ MORE: Lewis Capaldi to help launch BBC search for Scotland’s new singing star

Responding to the tweet, one fan wrote the singer was now the ‘king a Glasgow’, while another asked if it was an unusual style of album promotion.

The statue-scaling fan’s bold homage, which is accompanied by two traffic cones, appears just hours before Capaldi’s debut album hits shelves at midnight tonight.

Entitled Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, the hotly-anticipated album is already the most pre-added on Apple Music in the UK of all-time with more than 113,000 pre-adds as of Wednesday.

The 22-year-old, who hails from Bathgate, West Lothian, has a big following in Scotland’s biggest city - evidenced by how quickly he managed to sell out two nights at the SSE Hydro after tickets went on sale last month.

For all the latest Scottish news, sport and features click here, or head to our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.