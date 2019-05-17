Lewis Capaldi fans react to first listen of debut album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent

Fans have been reacting to Lewis Capaldi's new album.
Fans have been reacting to Lewis Capaldi's new album.
0
Have your say

Today shall forever be known as 'Lewis Capaldi Day'.

The Bathgate pop sensation and all-round funny guy released his debut album 'Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent' at midnight last night (Thursday), and his fans have gone into meltdown.