Lewis Capaldi is auctioning off biscuits he has licked - here’s why

Scots singer Lewis Capaldi is auctioning off a box of Oreos that he has already licked, and the current offer stands at more than £1,500.

The 22-year-old songwriter released a video on Youtube sharing the news of the unusual opportunity to his fans.

Lewis Capaldi is auctioning off Oreos that he has licked for charity. (Photo: Oreos)

He explained: “‘My name’s Lewis Capaldi and I’m here today with these [the Oreos].

“I’m going to get my tongue in every last one of them. I’m going to lick them like there is no tomorrow for you.

“You can buy these Oreos that I have put my tongue across.”

The auction is not simply there to satisfy obsessive fans with a desire to own biscuits covered in the spit of their idol.

The proceeds will go to charity Nordoff Robbins. (Photo: Oreos)

All proceeds of the sale will go to a charitable cause.

Capaldi continued: “You haven’t stumbled on some dark corner of the internet.

“We are going to auction off these very Oreos that I have twisted, licked and dunked in aid of Nordoff Robbins which is a charity that helps people through music.”

The auction is taking place on eBay, and the winner receives the licked cookies, a signed packet and a frame in which they can display their weird prize.

All funds will go to Nordoff Robbins, which is the UK’s largest independent music charity.

Nordoff Robbins helps people who suffer as a result of life-limiting illness, isolation or disability.

It supports thousands through its own centres and by working with care homes, schools and hospitals.