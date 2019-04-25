Lewis Capaldi reveals his bank balance after $10 million net worth claim

Despite selling out the SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Lewis Capaldi says he is not rolling in cash.

The Scottish singer took to Instagram to reveal exactly how much is in his bank account after Googling his net worth and discovering he was supposedly worth $10 million.

The 22 year old shot to fame with his hit Someone You Loved, and has since seen gigs across Scotland sell out in minutes.

Bank account shock

Posting in an Instagram story, published in his hotel room in America, Capaldi expressed his shock at Forbes and Wikipedia’s valuation of his net worth.

He said, “So I have a day off in Cincinnati, I thought for a laugh I'd Google it and see what the internet says about my net worth.

"It says according to Forbes and Wikipedia, Lewis Capaldi's estimated net worth is $10million.

"I have less than £200 in my bank right now so who the f*** has my $10million?"

Sell out shows

Capaldi, who is from Bathgate, joked that he was going to use the net worth article to impress people.

However that may not be necessary after the singer added an extra Glasgow date to his tour when his first sold out within a minute on Wednesday.

According to the Daily Record, fans were so quick to snatch up tickets online that an entire section of the arena was reserved before it had the chance to go to general sale.

Tickets for the second Glasgow gig went on sale today (Thu 25 Apr) at 9am.