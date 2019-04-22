Lewis Capaldi to host Classic FM show aimed at stressed students

Have your say

Lewis Capaldi has added another string to his bow - and landed a spot on a classical music radio station.

The Bathgate-born star will host a Classic FM programme aimed at helping students to revise for their exams.

Capaldi, 22, who topped the UK chart with Someone You Loved, will play pieces from Mozart to Beethoven.

READ MORE: Lewis Capaldi announces UK tour with help for anxiety sufferers to attend

He will also talk about the challenges and stress that students face in the run-up to exams.

The singer-songwriter said: “I’m absolutely buzzing to be hosting a revision show for Classic FM.

READ MORE: Lewis Capaldi wows crowds at Edinburgh’s La Belle Angele

“Definitely could’ve used some advice like this a couple of years back when I was doing my exams.

“Anyone tuning into the show can expect lots of lovely sensual classical music delivered by my extremely handsome dulcet tones, with some tips from people far more qualified than me, which isn’t difficult.”

READ MORE: Lewis Capaldi stuns St Patrick’s Day revellers in Scotland

The eight-part weekly series coincides with exam season and will air on Saturday nights with music chosen to help students concentrate.