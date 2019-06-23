Lewis Capaldi wows crowd with impromptu gig in Edinburgh bar

A CAPITAL band has told how singing sensation Lewis Capaldi “hijacked” their Saturday night gig before leading a packed audience in a rendition of his chart topping hit song.

The Bathgate-born performer joined the Jordan Murray Band on stage during their performance at Cold Town House in the Grassmarket as they covered his number one single 'Someone You Loved'.

Capaldi, 22, was reportedly drinking with friends before guitarist Jordan, 26, and keyboard player Hannah, 24, began their performance.

And the Prince of Sad Bangers stunned the crowd as he took to the stage to perform the song, which spent seven weeks at number one.

Singer Jordan, originally from Dalbeattie, said he was “stunned” when Capaldi joined the pair on stage, adding it was “a moment they will never forget.”

He told the Evening News: “We played around 40 minutes of our set and decided to play a cover of Someone You Loved.”

“As soon as we started his mates were cheering him on and to everyone’s surprise in the bar he appeared at the front of the stage and took some photos with fans, so I asked him if he’d like to join us on stage and he did.

“It was totally out of the blue, it was just a case of us being in the right place at the right time.”

“He sang away and got the crowd to sing along and then finished up and took some more pictures with fans.”

Jordan added: “Myself and Hannah are big fans of Lewis so it was a great opportunity and experience to have and it’s a moment we’ll never forget.”

“He’s top lad and very humble”.

It comes as Capaldi’s debut album ‘Divinely uninspired to a hellish extent’ looks set to be knocked off the top of the UK charts by musical after a four week stay, with releases by Bruce Springsteen and Madonna tipped to take the number one slot.

The singer poked fun at musical nemesis Noel Gallagher on Twitter after the former Oasis star revealed he was not a fan of Capaldi’s music during an interview with Radio X.

Cold Town House opened earlier this year on former site of the Robertson Memorial Church following a £4m investment, and includes a brewery, bar, restaurant and rooftop terrace.

Capaldi has previously shocked crowds by showing up in bars across the country, taking up an offer of a free cocktail named after him in Glasgow’s So L.A a few months ago and enjoying an Irn-Bru tipple in The Dam in May.

A spokesperson for Cold Town House said: “It was a great surprise to have Lewis Capaldi join us ‪on Saturday night‬. He was in having a few drinks and enjoying the music with his mates when the band played one of his songs and asked him if he’d like to join them on stage, which he did."

"Just like the rest of Scotland, we’re big fans of Lewis so it was an amazing experience! A huge thanks to Lewis for an unforgettable Cold Town House party and we hope to see him again soon.”