Macintyre’s secret and a hat trick of city gigs

A NEW international music project led by the ex-lead singer of the award-winning Edinburgh collective Southern Tenant Folk Union, Ewan Macintyre aims at pushing the boundaries of contemporary folk - and you could be at the live recording of their next album.

Featuring Montreal cellist Karine Bouchard, Moray fiddle player Peter Menzies and percussionist Alex Auldsmith with Macintyre on vocals, guitar and mandolin, the Ewan Macintyre Band bring their Road Junkie Album Tour to the Leith Depot on 6 October.

Expect a live show filled with rich string arrangements, ripping solos, soaring harmonies and heartfelt lyrical content - think the celtic blues/soul of artists Van Morrison, Paulo Nutini and Eddie Reader.

Macintyre has a rare ability to pen songs in a range of styles.

Like many Scottish artists, he crossed the Atlantic to develop his sound, earning his spurs through years of hard touring across Canada and Europe.

His recent album Road Junkie is a culmination of that work bringing together some of the finest talent in Quebec, British Columbia and Scotland.

Macintyre has been a self-employed artist since the age of 19, working primarily as a musician, puppeteer, sculptor and builder.

In 2015 he released his first solo album You Probably Look Better Naked Anyway, which was rated No 3 in the Canadian National Folk Roots Charts.

The final date of his current tour on 26 August will be a ‘live album recording, house show’ at a secret location in the Capital which will only be revealed on ticket purchase.

The band also play The Pitt Market, Pitt Street, Leith on Saturday 24 August at 1pm.

So if you like cowboy campfire sounds immersed in soulful attire, Celtic grooves, jazz bar crooning and ragged folkiness frolicking with the uptown and the urbane, visit http://www.ewan-macintyre.org/shows.html to be notified when tickets go on sale.