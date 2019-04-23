Meet the TV stars coming to Edinburgh to star in The Verdict

STARS of the small screen, including one-time Emmerdale favourite Ian Kelsey bring the powerful best-selling courtroom thriller The Verdict, to The King’s next week.

Following the phenomenal success of its world premiere tour, Middle Ground Theatre Company embark on a second tour of Barry Reed’s gripping and critically acclaimed courtroom sensation.

Frank Galvin is a washed-up veteran lawyer and an alcoholic.

He is presented with one last chance to redeem himself when he is given an open-and-shut medical malpractice case that no one thinks he can win.

Up against the unforgiving medical establishment and the all-powerful Catholic Church, he courageously refuses an out of court settlement, believing it is negligence that has condemned a young mother.

Smelling a cover up, he instead takes the case and the entire legal system to court.

The story will be familiar to anyone au fait with the 1982 American legal drama film directed by Sidney Lumet and written by David Mamet with Paul Newman and James Mason in the lead roles.

Based on the 1980 novel by American trial lawyer and author Reed, The Verdict proved a box office success - the film being nominated for five Academy Awards.

In the stage production, adapted from the novel by Margaret May Hobbs, Kelsey, known to millions for his regular roles in Blue Murder, Emmerdale, Casualty, Down To Earth, Where The Heart Is, Doctors and Coronation Street, is joined by veteran star Denis Lill, who you may know from Only Fools & Horses and The Royal.

Also in the cast are Paul Opacic who has appeared in Bad Girls and Hollyoaks and Christopher Ettridge of Goodnight Sweetheart fame - he was police officer Reg Deadman in the time-travelling comedy.

You may also spot London Burn’s Richard Walsh and Brookside’s Karen Drury in the 15-strong cast.

Middle Ground Theatre Company was founded in 1988 and previous productions have included The Importance of Being Earnest, Dial M For Murder, Brief Encounter and A Murder Is Announced, The Verdict and Columbo: Prescription Murder.

In 2010, Middle Ground’s productions of Frankie and Johnny and Columbo: Prescription Murder brought Hollywood stars Kelly McGillis and Dirk Benedict to UK theatres for the first time.

The Verdict, King’s Theatre, Leven Street, Tuesday 30 April-Saturday 4 May, 7.30pm (matinees 2.30pm), £18.50-£32, 0131-529 6000