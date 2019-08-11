Music review: Primal Scream + Johnny Marr, Edinburgh Summer Sessions

As the opening act’s old band once sang, the rain falls hard on a humdrum town.

Primal Scream + Johnny Marr – 10th August – Edinburgh Summer Sessions, Princes Street Gardens

Johnny Marr. Picture: Contributed

Chris Mackinnon

5 out of 7 stars

Edinburgh’s never humdrum, especially as this time of year but the first part of the line was accurate. The rain was so bad that the Smiths legend’s support set was stopped after one song as a precaution. But you can’t keep a good Manc down and he came back on to finish the job, albeit playing a shorter set that was likely planned.

The weather affected the main act’s set too, starting late presumably in the hope that the heavens would stop opening for a bit and it did briefly, but this was a grim night for an outdoor gig. Thankfully the entertainment on stage was top notch.

Front man Bobby Gillespie didn’t feel any need to dress for the weather and you’ve got to say that not too many 50 somethings can rock an electric pink suit.

Their classic album Screamadelica, which celebrates its 30 th anniversary next year, is well represented, but they don’t lean too heavily on this only playing a few choice cuts from it kicking off with Movin’ On Up and a mid-set outing of Higher Than The Sun was renamed Higher Than The Rain. Ho ho.

One of the many great things about Primal Scream is their genre melding oeuvre, they’ve never stuck to any formula and are as comfortable with the psychedelia of Screamadelica as they are playing rave tinged tracks such as Kill All Hippies, the techno beats of Swastika Eyes or the Americana of Country Girl. A high point tonight was a long version of Come Together, the soggy crowd loudly helping out on vocals.

Marr was re-introduced for the last three tracks, Loaded, Country Girl and Rocks, at one point Gillespie singing “I wanna play the guitar, like Johnny f******g Marr”. Don’t we all mate.

Again, due to a combination of the inclement conditions and the 10.30 curfew, this was a short set, clocking in at just over an hour but no-one minded and most in the crowd were likely thankful there was no encore…