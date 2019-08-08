National Museum of Scotland director to step down after masterminding £80m overhaul

The man who has led the transformation of the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh over the last two decades has revealed he is to step down.

Dr Gordon Rintoul has overseen an £80 million overhaul of the Chambers Street site, which was completed earlier this year.

The radical changes to modernise exhibition spaces, create new galleries and open up previously sealed-off parts of the building have seen it become the busiest attraction in Scotland.

More than 2.2 million visitors are now being recorded annually at the museum, which has also become the busiest museum in the UK outside London.

Dr Rintoul, will leave next March after 20 years in the role, has also led the transformation of the National Museum of Flight, in East Lothian, including the acquisition of a former British Airways Concorde in 2004.

Other recent acquisitions include the Galloway Hoard of Viking-age treasures, which were secured for the nation following a £2 million appeal after being discovered on church land in Dumfriesshire.

Bruce Minto, chair of the museum's board of trustees, said: "His leadership has helped to create a strong, dynamic and ambitious organisation which delivers significant cultural, educational and economic impact throughout Scotland and beyond. The transformation of the National Museum of Scotland is, undoubtedly, his flagship achievement; an enormous undertaking which could not have been realised without his vision, talent and determination."

Dr Rintoul, who was awarded a CBE in 2012, said: "None of these achievements would have been possible without the extensive and committed work of our talented and dedicated staff and volunteers, and our committed supporters whether as donors, advisers or simply through encouraging our work.

"I am deeply indebted to them all for standing alongside me on this hugely enjoyable journey."