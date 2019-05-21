New BBC drama Guilt begins filming in Edinburgh's New Town

Acclaimed Scots actors were spotted in Charlotte Square today as filming begins in Edinburgh for a major new BBC Scotland drama.

Pictures taken in the New Town square this morning show the acclaimed cast and crew on the set of Guilt, a new BBC drama to be shown on BBC Two and BBC Scotland.

Described by the BBC as a “stylish and contemporary drama with riveting plot twists” the new four-part series will star Line of Duty’s Mark Bonnar and Game of Thrones actor Jamie Sives.

The new drama set in Edinburgh has already began filming, with sets spotted last month in Glasgow’s Merchant City.

Traffic disruptions and parking restrictions were anticipated in Charlotte Square ahead of today’s filming and are said to remain in place until 5pm.

Directed by Rob McKillop and written by Neil Forsyth, Guilt tells the story of brothers Max (Bonnar) and Jake (Sives) in their panicked quest to cover up a hit-and-run incident.

Guilt is the first commissioned drama for the new BBC Scotland channel, where it is said to be premiered later this year.