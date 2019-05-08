Edinburgh has a vast selection of unusual and quirky bars just waiting for you to discover (Photo: Shutterstock)

10 unusual drinking spots in Edinburgh

Floating hotels, haunted pubs, secret bars and much more

From floating hotels, hidden bars and haunted pubs, Edinburgh knows how to take something as simple as going for some drinks and making it unique. For those looking for something a bit more unusual than the local, these are some of Edinburgh's unique spots for having a tipple or two.

Fingal is situated on Edinburgh's vibrant waterfront and is a floating hotel. Originally being used to help maintain lighthouses and their keepers across some of Scotland's most treacherous land, Fingal is now a 23-cabin boutique hotel.

1. Fingal

Fingal
A traditional looking pub from the outside, the Sheep Heid Inn has more to offer than first glance might have you believe. Claiming to be the oldest pub in Scotland, it has a historic skittle alley as well as a huge selection of drinks.

2. Sheep Heid Inn

Sheep Heid Inn
Perfect for those who love retro video games, as that's exactly the theme of The Mousetrap. Showcasing both electronic and traditional games, this bar has an arcade gaming area, loads of board games and a great selection of cocktails.

3. The Mousetrap

The Mousetrap
Hop aboard the Lochrin Belle for Summerhall Drinks Lab regular gin tastings heading up and down the union canal. You'll be able to sample five brilliant gins - cruises run March to November.

4. Summerhall Drinks Lab

Summerhall Drinks Lab
