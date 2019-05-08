10 unusual drinking spots in Edinburgh

Floating hotels, haunted pubs, secret bars and much more
From floating hotels, hidden bars and haunted pubs, Edinburgh knows how to take something as simple as going for some drinks and making it unique. For those looking for something a bit more unusual than the local, these are some of Edinburgh's unique spots for having a tipple or two.
1. Fingal
Fingal is situated on Edinburgh's vibrant waterfront and is a floating hotel. Originally being used to help maintain lighthouses and their keepers across some of Scotland's most treacherous land, Fingal is now a 23-cabin boutique hotel.
A traditional looking pub from the outside, the Sheep Heid Inn has more to offer than first glance might have you believe. Claiming to be the oldest pub in Scotland, it has a historic skittle alley as well as a huge selection of drinks.
Perfect for those who love retro video games, as that's exactly the theme of The Mousetrap. Showcasing both electronic and traditional games, this bar has an arcade gaming area, loads of board games and a great selection of cocktails.