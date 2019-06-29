First look at The Cauldron: Edinburgh's new Harry Potter themed cocktail classes
A magical new bar that has spellbound visitors in New York and London has opened its doors in the heart of Edinburgh.
Entering The Cauldron through a secret door tucked away on Frederick Street, the mystery begins to unfold as you descend the staircase to the basement level. With working wands, smoking cauldrons and an in-house herb garden, the theatre of the cocktail-making classes is sure to whisk away wizards and witches alike to a whole new world. For class prices and booking information, visit www.thecauldron.io/edinburgh
1. Inside The Cauldron
The bar has a range of ingredients you can use for your magical concoction.