First look at The Cauldron: Edinburgh's new Harry Potter themed cocktail classes

A magical new bar that has spellbound visitors in New York and London has opened its doors in the heart of Edinburgh.

Entering The Cauldron through a secret door tucked away on Frederick Street, the mystery begins to unfold as you descend the staircase to the basement level. With working wands, smoking cauldrons and an in-house herb garden, the theatre of the cocktail-making classes is sure to whisk away wizards and witches alike to a whole new world. For class prices and booking information, visit www.thecauldron.io/edinburgh

1. Inside The Cauldron The bar has a range of ingredients you can use for your magical concoction.

2. Inside The Cauldron Guests follow instructions to brew two of molecular potions that change colour, bubble, and smoke

3. Inside The Cauldron Guests can try their hand at potion making.

After donning a robe and receiving a magic wand, you are led to an interactive work station where you learn spellcasting 101 by pouring a welcome drink of either beer, cocktail, or mocktail.

