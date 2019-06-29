cauldron

First look at The Cauldron: Edinburgh's new Harry Potter themed cocktail classes

A magical new bar that has spellbound visitors in New York and London has opened its doors in the heart of Edinburgh.

Entering The Cauldron through a secret door tucked away on Frederick Street, the mystery begins to unfold as you descend the staircase to the basement level. With working wands, smoking cauldrons and an in-house herb garden, the theatre of the cocktail-making classes is sure to whisk away wizards and witches alike to a whole new world. For class prices and booking information, visit www.thecauldron.io/edinburgh

The bar has a range of ingredients you can use for your magical concoction.

1. Inside The Cauldron

The bar has a range of ingredients you can use for your magical concoction.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Guests follow instructions to brew two of molecular potions that change colour, bubble, and smoke

2. Inside The Cauldron

Guests follow instructions to brew two of molecular potions that change colour, bubble, and smoke
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Guests can try their hand at potion making.

3. Inside The Cauldron

Guests can try their hand at potion making.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
After donning a robe and receiving a magic wand, you are led to an interactive work station where you learn spellcasting 101 by pouring a welcome drink of either beer, cocktail, or mocktail.
After donning a robe and receiving a magic wand, you are led to an interactive work station where you learn spellcasting 101 by pouring a welcome drink of either beer, cocktail, or mocktail.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3