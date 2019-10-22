Meet the Leith make-up artist helping revolting revellers look their worst this Hallowe'en
AN ENTERPRISING entrepreneur has come up with a monstrous money-spinner - Hallowe’en themed cosmetics.
Make-up artist Egle Jociene, from Leith, is transforming party goers into ghouls, ghosts and grotesques for the fiendish festival.
And the Edinburgh College graduate’s devilishly good idea has created a feeding frenzy among the Capital’s freaky fun-seekers.
“I was always well into painting and drawing. I was looking for more objects and I realised the face is the best canvass,” said Egle, 32.
“We can get something special from it - in two hours you can change your character. I fell in love with it.”
Egle, who runs her own Flamboyant Make-up operation, further honed her craft practising on husband and makeshift model Marius. “He liked it when I made him up as Hellboy,” she said.
The process can take up to three hours depending on what specialist techniques and tools she uses with prices starting from £40.
Egle has even created her own homemade gelatin for use in creating facial wounds on subjects filling her order book ahead of Hallowe’en.
“There are a lot of different techniques you can use and the cost and amount of time depends on the products,” said Egle, who recently worked on an Indian film set in Glasgow.
Popular terrifying transformations for the end of the month include flesh-eating zombies and blood-splattered brides.
Egle added: “You can make something interesting and not as boring - that’s why Hallowe’en make-up is for me very creative.”
