Thanks in no small part to a certain show called RuPaul’s Drag Race, drag has never been bigger here in the UK.

But it’s not all about the queens. Dorian Fisk is a veteran drag king who has assembled the biggest ever company of drag kings for a show like no other.

Scotland’s Twelve Kings of Xmas is a festive drag king cabaret taking place in Glasgow’s AXM on Saturday, December 18.

Move over, RuPaul's Drag Race: Glasgow will host Scotland's biggest ever drag king show (Photos: Daniel Redican)

It will be a celebration of drag kings who – for those who don’t know – perform masculinity in an exaggerated and entertaining way.

“Aside from the fact the show is breaking records for the most drag kings in the same show ever seen here before, it is truly a celebration of community and collaboration, and the results of all the hard work that has gone into making waves in the local drag scene over the past year,” says Dorian.

It is the culmination of months of work by Shut Up & King, Dorian’s workshop which has encouraged people to discover their ‘inner king’ and perform at their first show.

Dorian T Fisk is the mastermind behind Shut Up and Drag (Photo: Marquez Studios)

Dorian says: “Shut Up & King have helped create a new generation of performing drag kings through our workshops, produced some diverse and inclusive shows on some of Glasgow’s biggest drag stages and kings are now beginning to get the attention and opportunities that they deserve.

“There are some exciting plans for 2022 and I can’t wait for audiences to see it!”

The kings starring in the Glasgow show include: Dorian T. Fisk, Mike Hunt, Jamie McCormick, Guy Liner, Tanaka, Juno Watt, Bloody Devine, Lou Rexx, Wee Jambo, Mx Arrow Jackson, Awesome Swelles, and rising star Lavish McTavish.

"Get ready to end the year with a king-sized showcase guaranteed to sleigh,” says the event promotion, “Packed with kingly talent from Scotland and beyond, yule be sorry if you miss it and that’s snow joke!”

Doors open at 7pm at the AXM event, with the show starting at 8pm.