Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds in Edinburgh: Which songs will make the setlist?

Noel Gallagher is coming to the Playhouse on Tuesday (May 7) with his High Flying Birds, to perform a close to sold out show.

For fans of Oasis and of the musician’s more recent work as a solo artist, his gig at the Playhouse will be an enjoyable one.

If Gallagher’s recent performances are anything to go by, there will likely be a mix of classic Oasis and newer music.

Which songs could be on the setlist?

The band opened their most recent gig in Murcia, Spain, with their song Fort Knox from their album Who Built the Moon.

There were plenty of Oasis songs peppered in there, with four songs from albums (What’s the Story) Morning Glory and Heathen Chemistry.

The group do like to chop and change their setlist, however, with Wonderwall, (It’s Good) To Be Free, and Half the World Away appearing in setlists in recent months.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ most recent setlist

Fort Knox

Holy Mountain

It’s a Beautiful World

She taught me how to fly

Black Star Dancing

Talk Tonight (Oasis cover)

Little by Little (Oasis cover)

Dead in the Water

AKA… What a Life!

If I Had a Gun

Lock All the Doors

Stop Crying Your Heart Out (Oasis cover)

Don’t Look Back in Anger (Oasis cover)

All You Need Is Love (The Beatles cover)

How to get tickets

Tickets are still available for the gig at the Playhouse, but cost an eye-watering £75.15 each.

There are only a handful of tickets left in the stalls and circle available for the one-off gig.

You can buy them via the ATG website here.