Oasis will perform three extra concerts as part of their reunion tour in 2025 - and one will be in Edinburgh.

The Gallagher brothers rocked the world earlier this week when they announced that they would reunite for a series of concerts in July and August next year.

Those included two dates at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield on August 8 and 9. And now, fans hoping to get tickets have an extra date to choose from, after the band announced that it would return to the Edinburgh stage on August 12 “due to unprecedented demand”.

Extra dates have also been added at Heaton Park on July 16 and Wembley on July 30.

Noel and Liam Gallagher on the 'Che Tempo Che Fa' Italian TV Show in 2008 (Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Tickets will go on sale on Saturday morning at 9am. Fans can bookmark the top ticket selling sites by clicking these links for the special Oasis Tour pages here on Ticketmaster and here on SeeTickets.

The tour announcement came 15 years after the band split up in 2009, after Noel Gallagher said he “simply could not go on working” with his brother and band frontman Liam.

But fans were in a frenzy when the brothers posted identical social media posts at the weekend hinting that a reunion could be on the cards.

Confirming the Oasis Live 25 tour, they said: “The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised.”