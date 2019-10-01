Ocardian music student to represent Edinburgh at Princes Street Gardens fundraiser in New York

A music student has won the chance to perform alongside actor Alan Cumming and singer KT Tunstall at the launch of a global fundraising drive for a new concert arena in Edinburgh.

Alannah Moar, 21, who is studying at Edinburgh Napier University, will be representing the city at the exclusive cabaret event in the Lincol5n Center later this month.

Moar, who is originally from Orkney, won a public vote instigated by The Quaich Project, which is pursuing the plans for the £25 million development in West Princes Street Gardens.

She had been shortlisted along with five other up-and-coming singers and musicians based in Edinburgh, securing 39 per cent of the votes cast in the online poll, which attracted almost 6000 votes on The Quaich Project's website.

Edinburgh-born Game of Thrones star Iain Glen launched at least three years of planned fundraising for the radical overhaul of West Princes Street Gardens earlier this year, with the unveiling of the new identity for the project.

It is named Scotland’s traditional cup of friendship, the new identity is said to have been inspired by the bowl-shaped topography of the gardens, which host the fireworks finale of the Edinburgh International Festival and the centrepiece concert of the city’s Hogmanay celebrations.

Moar said: "It’s such an honour to win the Emerging Artists competition, especially with such a strong field of fellow musicians. I’m over the moon and can’t wait to share a stage with Alan, KT and the other amazing people at the event.

“Thank you to everyone who voted for me and to The Quaich Project for giving me this opportunity."