Outlander season 5: cast, plot and when the new season of the time travel drama is released on Amazon Prime

The next instalment of Outlander has finally been confirmed and fans don't have long to wait for more time travel drama.

The fifth season of the show will launch in the US on 16 February 2020.

Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) and Claire Fraser( Caitriona Balfe) will return to Starz along with their daughter Brianna Fraser (Sophie Skelton).

Here’s everything you need to know about the new season.

When will Outlander season 5 premiere in the UK?

While no official date has been announced for the UK, if the show follows previous patterns, the fifth season of the show will most likely premiere on Amazon Prime the day after the US launch.

Picture: Starz

This means that season five of Outlander is likely to be available on Amazon Prime in the UK from 17 February 2020.

What will happen in season 5?

Production of the new series began in April 2019 and so far we can expect the storyline to more or less follow that of The Fiery Cross, the next book in Diana Gabaldon’s series.

The new season will have just 12 episodes as opposed to the usual 13.

On Outlander’s social media channels, the picture used to announce the new season, saw Jamie, Claire and Brianna standing in a row looking nervous and Jamie has blood splattered on his cheek.

We can expect the Frasers to be involved in the American Revolutionary War if the story follows the drama of the fifth book.

The synopsis for The Fiery Cross, says that Claire’s “unique view of the future” has brought Jamie both “danger and deliverance in the past”.

“Her knowledge of the oncoming revolution is a flickering torch that may light his way through the perilous years ahead—or ignite a conflagration that will leave their lives in ashes…” it continues.

The official synopsis for season five from Starz reads: “As Claire knows all too well, friends, neighbours and countrymen are unwittingly marching towards Revolution, with members of the elite ruling classes struggling to stifle the alarming undercurrent of unrest triggered by the Regulator Movement.

“Against this backdrop, which soon heralds the birth of the new American nation, Claire and Jamie are forced to ask themselves just how far they are willing to go to protect their home, and praying there will be no reason to light the fiery cross, an ancient Scottish call to arms.”

Who is in the cast for season 5?

The usual cast are expected to return, including Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, David Berry, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, and Duncan Lacroix.

And the next season will see the addition of a cat named Adso. The Outlander Twitter feed revealed: “We have a very im-purr-tent casting announcement… who could it be?!”

Graham McTavish, who played Jamie’s uncle Dougal MacKenzie in seasons one and two, has revealed that his character may also return to the show in season five in a time travel twist.

Some new faces will also be on our screens, including Leonard Cook (Guava Island, A Quiet Place) and Mark Barrett (Cleek, Boundless), but their roles haven’t yet been confirmed.