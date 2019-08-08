Party at the Palace music festival comes to Linlithgow this weekend

Two days of live music, street food and entertainment will take place at Party at the Palace this weekend.

The festival, which overlooks Linlithgow Palace in West Lothian, will take place across two days on Saturday, 10 August and Sunday, 11 August.

The Charlatans, KT Tunstall, Deacon Blue and Wet Wet Wet will top the bill this year and other acts include Midge Ure, Fun Lovin’ Criminals, Republica and the Craig Charles Funk & Soul Club.

Gates on both days open at 12:30pm with the first act 1.30pm.

The event will close with the last act on stage 8.50pm and the event will finish at approximately 10:30pm on both days.

On site there will be locally sourced and freshly cooked food available to suit all dietary requirements.

For those travelling to Party at the Palace by rail, the site is only 10 minutes walk from Linlithgow rail Station and regular services run on the Edinburgh to Glasgow mainline via Falkirk High as well as services to Dunblane via Stirling and connections north.

There is also capacity for over 1,000 cars and if you are being dropped off by car, taxi, private hire or mini-bus, it is recommend that this is done at the lay by on Blackness Road. This is a drop off point only and cars must not wait or park here.

The pick up point after the event is the car park to the rear of Tesco. Taxis and cars can wait here safely without blocking the roads around the event.