Pay-what-you-want Fringe venue Monkey Barrel claims two nominations for festival's main comedy prize

Two "pay what you want" shows staged by the Monkey Barrel, a year-round comedy club which opened last than three years ago, are in the running for the main comedy award at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Organisers of the Edinburgh Comedy Awards have declared that its shortlists have become more diverse than ever before - after the strongest ever showing for women and performers of colour.

Four shows starring female comics are in the running for each of the main prizes in the Edinburgh Comedy Awards, while seven performers of colour, including acts from Malaysia, Lebanon and Thailand in the running.

Seven of the main nominees for the main comedy show prize are in the running for the first time, including the four female comics, London Hughes, Jessican Fostekew, Demi Lardner and Amy Gledhill, who is shortlisted for her double-act The Delightful Sausage, with Chris Cantril. Both Fostekew and The Delightful Sausage are being staged at The Monkey Barrel, which opened its doors on Blair Street in December 2016 and has helped make the thoroughfare become one of the popular haunts for free and pay-what-you-want shows on the Fringe.

The other acts shortlisted for the main comedy awards prize for their shows in the Monkey Barrel line-up are Darren Harriott, Henry Perryment and Joe Barnes' double act Goodbear, Ivo Graham, Jordan Brookes and Spencer Jones, the latter two of which both made the main shortlist in 2017.