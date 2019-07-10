Photographs from around the world on show in Edinburgh

Have your say

STUNNING images will be showcased at the 157th Edinburgh International Exhibition this summer.

STUNNING images will be showcased at the 157th Edinburgh International Exhibition this summer.

Top judges whittled down more than 2,000 shots from across the globe for Edinburgh Photographic Society’s flagship event.

The final 236 works have been hung at the organisation’s New Town gallery for visitors to admire for the next six weeks.

“It’s a really high standard with all the submissions judged on their merits,” said International Exhibition chairman/secretary Edith Smith LRPS.

Three judges had the unenviable task of having to choose the finalists over two days of deliberations.

Entries to the prestigious show came from as far afield as Azerbaijan, the Republic of Korea, China and Australia.

They included the work entitled Tom I’Donnell by Ireland-based Paul Stanley and Bonnie & Bella by Edinburgh Medal Winner Barrie Spence.

Judges also awarded six gold medals and 12 ribbons from the 236 finalists.

Founded in 1861, the society counts law lord and avid photographic the Hon Lord Caplan, who died aged 79 in 2008, as.former members.

The society’s Georgian gallery in Great King Street has also hosted notable guests over the years - with Prime Minister Theresa May dropping in for a surprise visit last year.

“It was wonderful because a young girl of about 12 asked her for a selfie and her bodyguard said he’d take the photograph of her standing next to the Prime Minister with her arm around her,” recalled Ms Smith.

The Edinburgh International Exhibition runs at 68 Great King Street from July 28 until August 25. Entry is priced £5 for adults and £4 concessions.