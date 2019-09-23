Previously unseen Jack Vettriano paintings to be revealed in major exhibition of early in his native Fife

Jack Vettriano, the self-taught Scottish painter who become an international sensation, is to put a number of previously-unseen early works he created when he was unknown on public display for the first time..

The 67-year-old artist has agreed to give Kirkcaldy's art gallery and library, where he first developed an interest in painting, the world exclusive reveal of up to a dozen works.

Mad Dogs, which Vettriano revealed in 1991, will be one of the highlights of the exhibition.

He had previously admitted he was "embarrassed" at the work he created as a young artist because many of them were copied out of books borrowed from the library.

However organisers of the exhibition said Vettriano - who famously took up painting after receiving a set of watercolours painting set from a girlfriend for his 21st birthday - had decided "the time is right to acknowledge for the first time some of his earliest works."

The exhibition, which will span the development of Vettriano's career from his first paintings in the early 1970s to his move from Scotland to London in 2000.

Fife Cultural Trust, which is curating the exhibition with Vettriano, is expecting worldwide interest in the show, which it said would "delight his legions of fans, giving them fresh insight into Vettriano’s early years."

Critical Hour at 3am, which will also be on display in the exhibition, was first seen in 1992.

The previously-unseen paintings, which are being kept under wraps until the exhibition's launch in September 2020, are all signed with Vettriano's birth name, Jack Hoggan.

Other highlights of the exhibition, which will include work drawn from a number of private collections, will include a copy of a rejection letter from Edinburgh College of Art.

Born in Methil, in Fife, in 1951, Vettriano worked as a mining engineer and a bingo caller when he left school. His paintings first came to prominence in 1989 when he had two works accepted for an exhibition at the Royal Scottish Academy in Edinburgh.

He went on to stage exhibition in Edinburgh, London, Hong Kong, Johannesburg and New York, and was celebrated in a major retrospective at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in 2013.

Vettriano said: "“I am delighted to be returning to Kirkcaldy to exhibit, for the very first time, a Hoggan alongside a Vettriano. It has given me great pleasure to curate this exhibition with Kirkcaldy Galleries."

Heather Stuart, chief executive of Fife Cultural Trust, said: "Jack has spoken often of his pride in his roots and how no matter where he has stayed in the world, he has remained a Fifer so it is fitting that he is returning to Fife with this exhibition which will show the artistic journey he started here.

"“We are delighted to be holding this major event and honoured that he has chosen Kirkcaldy Galleries, where he had his early inspiration, as the place to unveil these works for the first time, an occasion which will be of interest worldwide.”