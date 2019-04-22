Rare Birds Book Club founder comes to Leith

RACHEL WOOD, founder of Rare Birds Book Club will host her first book launch event in collaboration with best-selling author Mhairi McFarlane at Custom Lane in Leith on Thursday 25 April from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

The event will celebrate the launch of Don’t You Forget About Me, a novel that began with four words, ‘I love your laugh’ some 12 years ago...

It really began the day Georgina was fired from ‘The Worst Restaurant’ in Sheffield and found ‘The Worst Boyfriend in the World’ in bed with someone else.

So when her new boss, Lucas McCarthy, turns out to be the boy who wrote those words to her all that time ago, it feels like the start of something. The only problem? He doesn’t seem to remember Georgina - at all.

Championing Women’s Literature, Rare Birds is a book subscription service founded on a simple principle: books should be fun to read.

The new book club selects only the very best pacey, interesting stories with gripping plotlines, amazing heroines, happyish endings and, when the occasion calls for it, totally smouldering love interests, making it the perfect launch platform for this author.

Tickets are £6 each from www.eventbrite.co.uk