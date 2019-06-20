Rare pictures emerge of Trainspotting filming on Princes Street

It's been over 23 years since the original Trainspotting movie hit the big screen.

But a number of rare pictures have now emerged - thought to have been published for the first time - showing director Danny Boyle and some of the lead actors filming that famous opening chase scene on Princes Street.

The pictures, published by Film Edinburgh on twitter, show Danny Boyle, Jonny Lee Miller (Sick Boy), Ewen Bremner (Spud) and Euan McGregor (Renton) in action on June 14th, 1995.

Film Edinburgh has posted the pictures ahead of Danny Boyle's In Person event at the Edinburgh International Film Festival, which runs from 19-30 June.

The Trainspotting movie was based on the Trainspotting novel, written by Edinburgh author Irvine Welsh and first published in 1993.

Picture: Film Edinburgh

