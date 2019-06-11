Revealed: The stars heading down the Edinburgh International Film Festival's red carpets

Oscar-winner Richard Dreyfuss, star of Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind and Mr Holland's Opus, will be among the stars heading down the Edinburgh International Film Festival's red carpet.

Dreyfuss, one of a host of guests stars confirmed today by organisers, will be launching his new film Astronaut, about a lonely widower trying to realise his long-held dream of going into space.

The festival Harry Potter star Timothy Spall, who is also known for his roles in Auf Wiedersehen, Pet, Secrets and Lies, The King's Speech and The Damned United, will be helping to close the event with his new film about the relationship between the artist LS Lowry and his mother.

Braveheart star Angus Macfadyen has been confirmed for the world premiere of the "sequel" to Mel Gibson's Oscar-winning epic, which will see him revive his role as Robert the Bruce.

Bill Drummond, the maverick Scottish artist and musician best known for topping the charts with The KLF and burning £1 million on the Isle of Jura,will unveil a new film following him on a two-year world tour.

The festival has previously announced that Trainspotting, Shallow Grave and 28 Days Later director Danny Boyle will be launching his new Beatles film Yesterday and will be appearing at a special "in person" event to discuss his career to date.

Other notable names announced today for guest appearances include Douglas Mackinnon, director of the new fantasy drama series Good Omens, which is getting a marathon screening at the festival and Katherine Parkinson, star of The IT Crowd and Doc Martin, whose new film How To Fake A War is getting its UK premiere at the event.

Screenwriter Paul Laverty will be at screenings of his classic Scottish films My Name Is Joe and Carla's Song, which are being shown as part of a retrospective of Film4 and Channel 4 movies at the festival.

Other previously announced guests include Jack Lowden, one of Scotland's rising screen stars, who is best known for his roles in Mary Queen of Scots, Dunkirk, England Is Mine, Tommy's Honour and Calibre, winner of the best British film award at last year's EIF.

Mark Adams, artistic director of the film festival, said: “The chance for our audiences who come along to Festival screenings and get to see and sometimes meet some of the film talent involved is always a high point of the EIFF experience.

"We love to have guests at our screenings and to involve them in post-screening Q&A sessions and I think the guests themselves also get a kick out of the experience.”