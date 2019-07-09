Romesh Ranganathan to bring brand new tour to Edinburgh

The maths teacher turned award-winning comedian Romesh Ranganathan is bringing his brand new tour to the Edinburgh Playhouse in November.

The comedian, known for his appearances on panel shows such as Taskmaster and The Apprentice: You're Fired! will be bringing his new show, The Cynic's Mixtape, to the capital later this year.

For two nights in November the comedian will present a selection of all of the things he has found unacceptable since his last tour.

The show includes his take on why trying to save the environment is a scam, why none of us are truly free, and his belief his wife may be using gluten intolerance to avoid sleeping with him.

One show sold out

The popularity of the shows, due to come to the Edinburgh Playhouse on November 21 and 22, have already seen the second date sell out.

It's the first tour from the comedian since his appearances on The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan, A League of Their Own and Judge Romesh.

Tickets start at £27.15 and are available on the Edinburgh Playhouse's official ticketing website.