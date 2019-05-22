Scottish contestants wanted for new STV quiz show hosted by Lorraine Kelly - here's how to apply

If you are something of a whiz at general knowledge quizzes, you could put your skills to the test and scoop a cash prize as part of a brand new TV quiz show.

Producers at STV are on the hunt for teams of contestants to join them in the studio this summer for the new show set to be hosted by Lorraine Kelly.

Producers at STV are on the hunt for teams of contestants to take part

Banking money

The new brain-teasing show comes from the makers of Catchphrase, and is based around contestants withdrawing "as much money as possible" from a huge ATM machine.

Teams must work together to crack the PIN number by answering a series of general knowledge questions.

The quicker contestants provide an answer, the more money they will withdraw from the machine. The team which banks the least amount of money at the end of each round will be knocked out of the game.

The last team standing will have a chance to keep all of the money they have accumulated over the course of the game in the final round.

How to apply

Producers are seeking pairs of contestants to apply, which can be a mix of family members, friends, partners or colleagues. To apply for the show, you must be aged 18 or over and living in Scotland.

The closing date for applications is Tuesday 11 June 2019.

A joint application form can be filled out online via the STV website.

Any questions at the show can be directed to STVQuiz@stv.tv or by calling the team on 0141 300 3248.

Auditions will be held in Glasgow on Wednesday 12 June and Saturday 15 June 2019.

There is also the possibility of Skype auditions for a selected number who may not be able to attend.

Filming for the show will take place in Glasgow on Friday 5 and Saturday 6 July 2019.