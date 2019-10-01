Scottish Poetry Library rocked by resignation of leading writers

Scotland's poetry world has been thrown into turmoil after four of its leading writers suddenly severed their links with its national body in protest at the way it is being run.



All four honorary presidents of the Scottish Poetry Library - former Scots Makar Liz Lochhead, Douglas Dunn, Michael Longley and Aonghas MacNeacail - have resigned saying they were “deeply unhappy” with its current management and governance.

They have demanded the removal of all mention of their honorary positions from the library’s website.

The rift has emerged in the wake of previous protests from leading poets about the hierarchy at the library, which is led by director Asif Khan, and the departure of several members of staff.

The library's board is chaired by Jane Ryder, who also chairs the Historic Environment Scotland Agency and is a former chief executive of the Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator. Other board members include the poets Stuart Paterson and Nuala Watt.

Jackie Kay, the current Scots Makar, and Carol Ann Duffy, the former UK poet laureate, were among those to express a “real sense of concern” about the direction and management of the Edinburgh-based library , which was set up in 1984 and moved into purpose-built premises near the Scottish Parliament 20 years ago.

Read more: Rising poetry stars to mark opening of Edinburgh's new art venue

Lochhead, Dunn and Longley are all previous winners of the Queen’s Gold Medal for Poetry Award, while MacNeacail was one of the library’s original founders.

Their letter, which has been seen by The Scotsman, states: “We, the undersigned, wish it to be known that, with great sadness, we have resigned as the four honorary presidents of the Scottish Poetry Library.

“We have done so because we are deeply unhappy with the current management and governance of the Library.”

A statement from the SPL board said: “This is a disappointment but it’s their decision. We’ve worked hard over the last year to bring the library’s governance into the 21st century and are certain that this work will strengthen the library for years to come.”

Mr Khan said: “I have continued confidence, and indeed admiration, of the good work, dedication, effort and commitment of the board, staff and volunteers to modernise and diversify the governance and services of the library.”