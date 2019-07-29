Scottish singer Paolo Nutini buys Chewbacca mask famously worn by Lewis Capaldi at TRNSMT festival

Paolo Nutini has bought the Chewbacca mask worn by Lewis Capaldi on stage at TRNSMT festival.

West Lothian star Capaldi made his entrance to the Glasgow festival wearing it after Noel Gallagher suggested he looked like the Star Wars character.

The original top bidder for the mask pulled out, but Paisley crooner Paolo Nutini stepped in.

The New Shoes singer also donated £10,000 to mental health charity Tiny Changes and plans to raffle the mask to raise even more.

The Tiny Changes charity was set up in memory of Frightened Rabbit’s front man Scott Hutchison, who took his own life last year at Port Edgar after a battle with depression.

The aim of the organisation is to improve mental health in children and young people in Scotland.

Nutini said: “I really wanted to find a way to help out the Tiny Changes Charity.

“Not only am I a big fan of Frightened Rabbit but I was lucky enough to share the stage with them on various occasions - most memorably for me on Hogmanay in Edinburgh 2017.

“Scott was such a great and honest songwriter who was not afraid to convey what he was going through in such a beautiful and honest way. People could hear and read their troubles in his lyrics and be reminded that they were not alone in how they were feeling. That really is the power of music.”

Scott’s family said they had been overwhelmed by the generosity of everyone since his death.