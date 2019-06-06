Spice Girls in Edinburgh: all the banned items you can't take into Murrayfield Stadium

Have your say

Thousands of music fans will be heading to Edinburgh this weekend to see the Spice Girls perform at BT Murrayfield Stadium.

Four of the original five members of the pop powerhouse - Geri, Mel B, Mel C and Emma - will be performing on Saturday (8 June) on the long-awaited reunion, which promises to bring out all the hits.

If you are lucky enough to have bagged a ticket, here are a few key things you need to know before the show.

Restricted items

Event organisers have issued a list of prohibited and banned items which attendees will not be allowed to take into the venue on Saturday.

Scottish Rugby has a 'small bags only' policy for major events at the stadium and the rule will be enforced for the Spice Girls performance.

Gig-goers will only be permitted to take in bags that are up to A5 in size, measuring 21cm x 15cm x 8cm.

Any bags which are larger than this will not be allowed into the stadium.

Full list of banned items at BT Murrayfield Stadium:

- Weapons of any kind, or anything that could be considered a weapon

- Alcohol

- Aerosoles

- Glass bottles, jars or aluminum cans

- Umbrellas

- Scooters, skateboards or other skates

- Air horns or megaphones

- Kites

- Frisbees and boomerangs

- Silly string or party poppers

- Laser pointers or flashlights

- Fireworks, pyrotechnics or flares

- Gas or smoke devices

- Audio or recording equipment, such as iPads, tablets, computers, etc.

- Go Pros or Active Cams

- Selfie sticks

- Inflatable beach balls or balloons

- Folding or inflatable chairs

- Professional cameras (cameras with a lens larger than four inches)

- Drones

- Controlled or illegal substances

- Food and drink

- Items deemed to be inappropriate or offensive, including clothing, flags and banners