Spice Girls in Edinburgh: Fans shocked at £10 charge for 'oversized' bags

Fans at tonight's concert have been left upset at the £10 charge for bags bigger than a clutch

Edinburgh Police had tweeted that, for health and safety reasons, ticket holders would only be able to bring in bags up to A5 size measuring 21cm x 15cm x 8cm.

Joanne McHale tweeted: “Anyone heading to the @spicegirls @BTMurrayfield make sure you have the right sized bag as we have just been refused entry & told we’ll have to pay £10 to store it.”

Lucy O'Shea added: “Sound Scottish rugby for being absolute gowls. 10 pounds to check this bag that is well below the bag size. Absolute chancers @ScottishRugbyXV @BTMurrayfield”

Vonnie Sandlan commented: “Absolutely atrocious policy at @BTMurrayfield for @spicegirls tonight. Pouring with rain but G4S are making attendees throw umbrellas and bags sized bigger than A5 into the bin, or pay £10 to leave each item. Really welcoming”

As well as this there was also concern at the cash bars, with one Twitter user saying: “Is there a cash machine @BTMurrayfield All these bars only take cash! Wait 30 mins in a queue to get told no! I am so embarrassed! Worst stop in the tour! All I want is a pint of @TennentsLager ??”

Read more: Spice Girls in Edinburgh: Queue system at Haymarket and no drop off or pick up points at BT Murrayfield