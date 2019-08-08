Star Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall labels Edinburgh Festival Fringe "plastic nightmare"

Have your say

CELEBRITY chef Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall has taken a pop at Fringe bosses - for their use of plastic drinks cups.

The River Cottage star labeled the festival a "plastic nightmare" after seeing venues give out plastic cups instead of reusable glasses over health and safety fears.

Revellers are given single-use plastic pint glasses to carry their drinks from venue to venue and eliminate the risk of broken glass underfoot.

Hugh tweeted: "Having a great time at the #EdinburghFestival, but it’s a #plastic nightmare, with most bars and venues insisting on plastic for all drinks (except cans).

"I get the wish to avoid broken glass, but SO MUCH PLASTIC. Anyone here found a good solution? #WarOnPlastic #edfringe2019".

Other anti-plastic campaigners at the festival backed the chef, including comedian and actor Vikki Stone, who said: "I completely agree. I took a plastic cup back to a bar to re-use, and they told me they WERE NOT ALLOWED TO. Insane."

While other festival goers told of their own enterprising ways to enjoy an eco-friendly Fringe.

Amy M tweeted: "My husband and I bought leather tankards a few years ago & take them to events - they don't break & beer stays cool."

Other attendees suggested Fringe bosses give out hard, reusable plastic cups for a deposit of a few pounds.

Festivals including Glastonbury have stopped using plastic cups at their bars, while Reading Festival gives revelers 10p for every cup or bottle that is brought to a recycling point.

Edinburgh Festival Fringe has been approached for comment.