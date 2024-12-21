Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Strictly Come Dancing is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

The show debuted on BBC back in 2004.

To mark the occasion a special episode is airing.

Chris McCausland might have been crowned the Strictly Come Dancing winner and lifted the Glitterball Trophy but the BBC isn’t done with the dance floor just yet. To celebrate the show’s 20th anniversary a special episode featuring old favourites.

The beloved dancing show debuted on BBC back in 2004 and there have been many iconic moments over the years. And fans will have the chance to relive all the highs tonight (December 21).

Strictly will also be back on Christmas Day for the annual special - so there is plenty for fans to enjoy over the coming days. Here’s all you need to know:

When is the Strictly anniversary special?

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly host Strictly Come Dancing. Photo: BBC | BBC

The celebration of 20 years of Strictly Come Dancing will air on BBC tonight (Saturday). It is a film that will last for over an hour, the Beeb have confirmed.

What time does the Strictly special start?

It is scheduled to begin on BBC One at 7pm - and it will run until 8.25pm. The film will celebrate the legacy of the iconic dancing show.

What to expect from the Strictly special?

The anniversary film - titled Strictly Come Dancing: 20 Fabulous Years - is described as “a sparkling celebration” of two decades worth of waltzing and tangos. It will feature exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with past contestants, judges, and production teams.

It delves into the evolution of the show, its cultural impact, and the unforgettable moments that have made Strictly a beloved institution in television.

The Beeb said: “Marking 20 years of glitz, glamour and dancing, this celebratory programme reflects on how the show has transformed into a global phenomenon while maintaining its core charm and appeal.”

What has been your favourite moment from Strictly Come Dancing over the years? Share your memories by emailing me: [email protected].