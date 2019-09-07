Student musicians get chance to win regular slot at popular Edinburgh music venues

Budding musicians are to be given the chance to play their way into the Capital's music scene as part of their freshers’ experience.

Old Town Pub Co is encouraging emerging acts to take to the stage during the traditional University welcome season, with the opportunity to win a regular slot at one of their venues up for grabs.

Aspiring musicians could win a regular slot at venues including Whistlebinkies.

The company is putting the focus back on live music with acts able to showcase their talents at Whistle Binkies and Opium.

Aspiring DJs will also have the opportunity to spin some tunes at the likes of Subway, Mash House and La Belle Angele.

Operations director Simon Rankin told the Evening News: "This is our biggest and best freshers yet with more venues participating than ever before.”



“Live music will be a particular focus and students will have the chance to showcase their talents at a number of our venues throughout September and October.

“There will be the usual promotions so the students can enjoy themselves as they get used to life in the city. But we’re really excited at the opportunities we’re giving them on the music front, whether it’s doing DJ sets, starting up their own night or performing at open mic slots.

“It’s important to keep unearthing new talent in the city and it would be great if we could breathe new life into the music scene through our freshers’ fun.”