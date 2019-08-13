Teenage Fanclub at Edinburgh’s Leith Theatre 2019: dates, times, tickets and possible setlist

Teenage Fanclub, a legendary Scottish alternative rock band, is taking to Leith Theatre to perform songs from across their three-decade career.

This is everything you need to know.

Will you be heading out to watch Teenage Fanclub? (Photo: Getty Images)

Where and when are they playing?

Teenage Fanclub are performing at Leith Theatre this Friday, 16 August.

The doors will open at 7pm and the band are set to take the stage at 8pm. There’s no support act scheduled for the gig.

You should be aware that bags may be subject to security searches and that the venue does not permit bags larger than 30cm x 30cm x 15cm. There is also no cloakroom to store your belongings.

Tickets?

While there is limited availability, there are still tickets if you want to attend the performance.

To book tickets online, head over to the Edinburgh International Festival website.

There are two ticket options you can choose from:

- Main hall, unreserved standing

- Balcony, unreserved seating (maximum two seats together)

Both tickets cost £30, so you can choose whether you’ll be seated or standing without worrying about paying more for one over the other.

There’s a £1 per ticket EIF booking fee, so be aware that it’ll be an extra £1 for each ticket you buy on top of the ticket price.

Setlist?

With their last performance having been on the Boaty Weekender, their setlist for Friday night could follow a similar setlist.

At the Boaty Weekender, they played:

- It’s all in my mind

- God knows it’s true

- Everything is falling apart

- Hold on

- Catholic education

Concerty has created what they think the probably setlist will be based on previous concerts:

- About you

- Start again

- The cabbage

- Everything is falling apart

- Only with you

- Catholic education

- Alcoholiday

- The darkest part of the night

- Your love is the place where I come from

- Planets

- Verisimilitude

- I don’t want control of you

- It’s a bad world

- I’m in love

- My uptight life

- The concept

It also predicts that, should there be an encore, Teenage Fanclub will play:

- The fall

- Everything flows

How to get to the venue

The address for Leith Theatre is 28 - 30 Ferry Road, Edinburgh, EH6 4AE.

The theatre is easily accessible no matter how you choose to travel.

Walking

The theatre is about a 40 minute walk from Edinburgh Waverley Station.

Head down past the Edinburgh Omni Centre and down Leith Walk.

Once you reach the foot of the walk, turn left onto Great Junction Street and then left again once you reach Ferry Road, just over the water of Leith.

Bus

There’s a variety of Lothian buses you can catch that’ll take you right there.

Buses 7, 14 and 21 will take you right to venue, and will take about 20 minutes from Waverley Station.

The 34 will get you just before the water of Leith and from there is a three minute walk to the venue.

Alternatively, the 22, 35 and 36 will all get you onto Great Junction Street and from there it’s about a five minute walk.

Driving

The Leith Theatre is highly accessible via public transport, so you are encouraged to leave your car at home.

For blue badge parking, there is some available on Mill Lane, Coburg Street and Admiralty Street.