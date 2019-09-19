The Pixies at Edinburgh Usher Hall 2019: date, times, tickets and possible set list

Have your say

Alternative rock band Pixies are travelling across the world performing in the likes of Norway, Italy, Japan and more - and next on their list is Edinburgh.

This is everything you need to know about The Pixies performance in Edinburgh 2019.

The Pixies. Pic: Melanie Lemahieu-Shutterstock

Where and when are they playing?

Pixies will be playing at the Usher Hall in Edinburgh on Monday 23 September 2019.

Doors are set to open at 7pm and they are being supported by a band called The Big Moon.

Tickets

Unfortunately tickets for the Pixies are sold out.

The Usher Hall website states, “Pixies want to caution fans that if a ticket is being sold for more than its face value, or if a ticket is found to be on sale anywhere other than the official ticket agents (Usher Hall or Ticketmaster), it will be invalid, at risk of being canceled, and will be resold to a fan at the correct price.”

The Usher Hall website goes on to say, “For those fans who purchase tickets and are then unable to attend, they can resell their tickets at face value online via Twickets.”

You can set up an alert on Twickets to be notified if tickets become available.

Setlist

This is the set list from the Pixies’ performance at the O2 Apollo in Manchester, where they performed on 18 September, five days before their Edinburgh performance.

Chances are, their Monday setlist might look quite similar to this:

- Debaser

- Wave of Mutilation

- Planet of Sound

- Isla de Encanta

- Crackity Jones

- St. Nazaire

- Head On (The Jesus and Mary Chain cover)

- Rock Music

- U-Mass

- Ready for Love

- Brick is Red

- Nimrod’s Son

- This is My Fate

- Catfish Kate

- Cactus

- Gouge Away

- Los Surfers Muertos

- Caribou

- On Graveyard Hill

- Classic Masher

- Monkey Gone to Heaven

- Velouria

- Snakes

- In the Arms of Mrs Mark of Cain

- Death Horizon

- Where is my Mind?

- Bird of Prey

- Vamos

- Silver Bullet

- Havalina

- All the Saints

- Here Comes Your Man

- Mr Grieves

- Winterlong (Neil Young cover)

They also performed an encore song of Daniel Boone.

Restrictions

The Usher Hall has some security measures in place in order to make sure that everything runs smoothly.

These measures are:

No suitcases, large backpacks or rucksacks will be permitted to the venue - a small sized handbag or backpack will be allowed but it must be kept with you at all times

No alcohol or any bottles or cans are permitted

Random bag searches may be carried out throughout the evening at the main entrance doors

Under 16’s will need to be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18

How to get to the Usher Hall

The Usher Hall is found in central Edinburgh and is easy to access, no matter how you choose to travel.

Walking

The Usher Hall can be found only five minutes walk from Princes Street. Just walk up Lothian Road and you’ll find it next to the Traverse Theatre and the Lyceum Theatre.

Bus

Lots of Lothian Buses service the Usher Hall. The bus numbers you want to keep an eye out for are: 1, 10, 11, 15, 16, 24, 34 and 47.

Driving

There is limited on street parking by the Usher Hall. There is also parking available at NCP Castle Terrace, which is located behind the Usher Hall and at the Sheraton Hotel across the road.

Disabled parking is available on Grindlay Street and Cambridge Street.

There is also a taxi rank opposite the Usher Hall on Lothian Road if you’d rather jump in a taxi.