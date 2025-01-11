4 . Annasach’s Burns Night Ceilidh

Annasach Ceilidh Band are delighted to invite you to their informal celebration of The Bard's birthday in the hidden gem of Edinburgh’s Old Town, The Counting House - a venue where Robert Burns himself was once entertained by poet Thomas Blacklock. Doors open on January 23, 24 and 25 at 7pm to allow you to get a drink before the dancing starts at 7.30pm, with dance caller Tricia there to explain the dances. A complimentary dram of Johnnie Walker Black Label whisky will be served to accompany the "Address to a Haggis" around 9pm, followed by a buffet supper of haggis (vegan available), neeps & tatties. Then it's back to the dancing. All tickets must be purchased in advance and are priced at £28 and £24. Go to: https://www.annasach.co.uk/. | Jeff J Mitchell