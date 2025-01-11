Most of the Robert Burns-inspired events in Edinburgh which we have highlighted take place on the Bard’s birthday, Saturday, January 25, however, there are other events taking place across the city in the run-up to the big day.
As you will have guessed, there are plenty of Burns suppers and ceilidh’s happening in Edinburgh again this year, as well as special events focusing on the Bard’s songs, and even a Scottish quiz and a Burns Murder Mystery night.
1. Burns supper at The Scottish Restaurant
Contini's Burns Suppers are back for 2025. Enjoy a traditional evening of Scottish food, music and dancing at The Scottish Cafe & Restaurant on January 23 and 25. Welcomed by the Mound restaurant's in-house piper you will start the evening with a live performance and address to the haggis. Enjoy a three-course seasonal Scottish supper and a dram of whisky before taking in the live music and ceilidh dancing.
Ticket Price Options: Burns Supper Package £65 / per person
(Includes a three course supper and dram of whisky); Burns Supper & Drinks Package £85 / per person
(Includes a glass of fizz on arrival, three-course supper, a dram of whisky and a half bottle of red or white wine). Doors will not be open until 7 pm sharp. No under 18's allowed. Dress code smart. Tickets available at https://www.contini.com/whats-on/burns-supper-2025/. | Stock Photo: Submitted
2. Duck & Waffle
Duck & Waffle Edinburgh will celebrate Burns Night in honour of famed Scottish poet Robert Burns, with a chef-curated set menu for under £30 and elevated whisky cocktails that pay homage to Scotland's rich cultural heritage. The three course set menu is priced at £29.50 per person and available all day from 11.30am - 9pm sittings on Saturday January 25. In true Burns Night style, a series of elevated whisky cocktails accompanies the main event in the stunning bar area at Duck & Waffle Edinburgh throughout the day's celebrations. | SKAPA
3. She Burns
Scotland's own local witches weave a spellbinding tale of Robert Burns like never before for She Burns at the Scottish Storytelling Centre on Thursday January, 23. Join four fierce women for comedy, poetry, music and old stories untold as they attempt to summon the spirit of Scotland's National Bard. An hour of empowerment and enlightenment filled with laughter, rebellion and the irresistible allure of the unknown. Expect to be moved and tickled by this wonderful piece of new writing complete with modern versions of Burns classics Ae Fond Kiss, Auld Lang Syne and many more. Tickets, £12 and £10 available here: https://scottishstorytellingcentre.online.red61.co.uk/event/913:5816/913:25320/. | Scottish Storytelling Centre
4. Annasach’s Burns Night Ceilidh
Annasach Ceilidh Band are delighted to invite you to their informal celebration of The Bard's birthday in the hidden gem of Edinburgh’s Old Town, The Counting House - a venue where Robert Burns himself was once entertained by poet Thomas Blacklock. Doors open on January 23, 24 and 25 at 7pm to allow you to get a drink before the dancing starts at 7.30pm, with dance caller Tricia there to explain the dances. A complimentary dram of Johnnie Walker Black Label whisky will be served to accompany the "Address to a Haggis" around 9pm, followed by a buffet supper of haggis (vegan available), neeps & tatties. Then it's back to the dancing. All tickets must be purchased in advance and are priced at £28 and £24. Go to: https://www.annasach.co.uk/. | Jeff J Mitchell
