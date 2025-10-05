It can be hard to find something to do most days during the week-long holiday, with the schools finishing up on Friday, October 10, before returning on Tuesday, October 21.
Check out our photo gallery below to find some great suggestions for where to take your children in and around Edinburgh to get them out of the house, including magical adventures at The Bubbling Toad, illusions aplenty at Camera Obscura and a ferry trip on the Maid of the Forth.
You could also enjoy an arty day at Jupiter Artland, discover the city’s history at Edinburgh Castle, The Real Mary King’s Close and Edinburgh Dungeon, or explore Dynamic Earth - the state-of-the-art family attraction at Holyrood taking visitors through the earth’s history from the Big Bang to modern day.
Thinking about your pocket, we’ve also included some great free attractions to visit, including the National Museum of Scotland, the Museum of Childhood and free walking tours of the city centre.
1. National Museum Scotland
This popular Chambers Street attraction is always a great place to take the kids during the school holidays, particularly given that it is completely free admission, with additional exhibitions sometimes requiring payment. | Contributed Photo: Submitted
2. Jupiter Artland
Located just west of Edinburgh at Wilkieston, Jupiter Artland will remain open all year for the first time this year, making it a great place to take the kids during the school October holidays, with three new exhibitions set to open throughout the autumn and winter. The sculpture park will remain open Thursday to Sunday between November 2025 to February 2026. Founded by philanthropist art collectors Robert and Nicky Wilson in 2009, Jupiter Artland has emerged as a popular attraction for art lovers. | Rhoda Morrison
3. Bubbling Toad
Bubbling Toad in Midlothian is a new magical venue opened in the summer, located within Vogrie Country Park near Gorebridge in Midlothian. The team behind Bubbling Toad have transformed Vogrie House – a Victorian building from 1876 in the centre of the park – into an immersive experience where children can explore, play, imagine and wonder.
Centred around bringing families together, it is an environment for creative play and calm adventure, offering a range of unique experiences across its three spaces: the beautiful Fairy Hollow, the mystical Potion Room, the tranquil Lunar Library and an escape room. Prices for the various activities range from £6 for kids to enjoy. | National World Photo: Neil Johnstone
4. Dynamic Earth
Science museum Dynamic Earth at Holyrood will take your little ones out of this world with a host of great attractions, including the pictured Planetarium. This state-of-the-art family attraction takes visitors through history from the Big Bang to modern day. | Submitted Photo: Submitted