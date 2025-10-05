3 . Bubbling Toad

Bubbling Toad in Midlothian is a new magical venue opened in the summer, located within Vogrie Country Park near Gorebridge in Midlothian. The team behind Bubbling Toad have transformed Vogrie House – a Victorian building from 1876 in the centre of the park – into an immersive experience where children can explore, play, imagine and wonder. Centred around bringing families together, it is an environment for creative play and calm adventure, offering a range of unique experiences across its three spaces: the beautiful Fairy Hollow, the mystical Potion Room, the tranquil Lunar Library and an escape room. Prices for the various activities range from £6 for kids to enjoy. | National World Photo: Neil Johnstone