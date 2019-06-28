21 years - The Lady Boys of Bangkok come of age at Edinburgh Fringe

THE Lady Boys are coming back to where it all began, celebrating 21 amazing, unbroken years at the Fringe.

Let’s Hear It For The Boys as they transform into 16 of the most glamourous showgirls, adorned with crystals and sequins galore, in The Greatest Showgirls Tour 2019.

With four new cast members, there are surprises in store as the lady boys’ showcase tributes to some of our favourite divas including Kylie, Beyonce, J-Lo, Madonna, Whitney Houston and Rihanna.

Tour promoter Binky Beaumont considers Scotland the show’s ‘adopted home’ and says, “When artistic director Philip Gandey opened The Lady Boys of Bangkok at the Fringe in 1998, the success of the show was mind-blowing, and after a few amazing years, demand was really high from other cities for us to bring this one-of-a-kind production to them as well.

“The Lady Boys of Bangkok is not the same show it was 21 years ago, it has evolved and moved with the times, with new routines and themes every year.

For its 21st year we are bringing audiences a show that is even more glitzy and glamourous – The Greatest Showgirls Tour allows us to celebrate some of our favourite divas of all time.”

The Lady Boys wear more than 400 impressive costumes in the show, and a full-time seamstress is employed to keep them all in check.

But the Lady Boys of Bangkok isn’t all just about glamour. There’s side-splitting comedy, and plenty of audience participation.

With more songs and big-scale musical production numbers than you could point a perfumed glove at, The Lady Boys of Bangkok adds a splash of colour to the black-and-white normality of everyday life and the entertainment of The Greatest Showgirls Tour soars from start to finish, with its complete celebration of individuality and pride.

Venue 189, Fountainbridge, 2-26 August, £22.50-£32, 0131-226 0000