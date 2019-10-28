The 24 East Lothian youngsters who will appear in Musselburgh's Brunton panto have been revealed, who do you know?

HIYA PALS: The Brunton panto regulars in last years Jack and the Beanstalk

More than 100 young people from across the county auditioned in August to take part as the chorus. Of that 100, 24 lucky hopefuls were recruited to go into rehearsal with the company later this month. The 24 have been divided into four troupes of six, with performances split between the groups.

The successful youngsters are Niamh Ritchie, Milly Jones, Erin McGinley, Faith Dowie, Nicole Davidson, and Isla McEwan, who will make up Group 1.

Group 2 are Chloe Mitchell, Louis Duncan, Lauren Davidson, Sophie Davidson, Rachel Knox and Carrie Steedman.

Group 3 is made up of Neve Minto, Lauren Thomson, Teigan Wojtowycz, Fern Edwards, Hayley Ross and Emily Bain.

Finally, Group 4 consists of Caitlin Quinn, Emily Hamilton, Ben Russell, Niamh Salvona, Imogen Stewart and Holly McNeill.

They will all take their places on the Brunton Theatre stage this festive season alongside the cast of Cinderella, which sees the return of principal girl Eilidh Weir, back for a fourth year, in the title role.

Also returning is The Brunton’s dame, Graham Crammond, one of this year’s Ugly Sisters, Ross Donnachie who was Jack in last year’s Jack and the Beanstalk is back as Buttons, baddies Wendy Seager too returns, this time as the Wicked Stepmother, while Estrid Barton will play the Fairy Godmother. Andrew Dyer and Lewis Lauder make their Brunton panto debuts as the other Ugly Sister and the Prince.

Full of fun, laughter and outrageous costumes The Brunton’s new production of Cinderella is written and directed by John Binnie.