5 great places you can still book your office Christmas party in Edinburgh

The Big Big Christmas parties return for 2019. Picture: Edinburgh Corn Exchange

If you’re hoping for something a little more than paper party hats and cheap crackers, it’s important to get booked up somewhere.

Time is running out to get those office party plans in place, but fear not – act fast and you might still get your name down in time!

Dynamic Earth has been transformed for the festive season. Picture: Dynamic Earth

Whether you’re after old-school grandeur, laid-back enjoyment or something a little more out-there, Edinburgh has an ideal Xmas location for every sort of party.

Brewhemia

Christmas with a Bavarian feel has become all the rage in recent years thanks to the rapid proliferation of German-style Christmas markets.

It’s getting to the point where it doesn’t really feel like Christmas at all without a snug wooden cabin, a frothy stein and some bratwurst on the grill.

Enjoy a classical Christmas at Ghillie Dhu. Picture: Ghillie Dhu

Fortunately, you can have all this and more by heading over to Brewhemia this festive season. With a variety of snug booths and high tables to choose between, you’ll be able to find the perfect spot for your Xmas bash.

Load it up with sharing platters and beer buckets, and a good time is all but guaranteed.

Edinburgh Zoo

Of course, Edinburgh is filled with great bars and restaurants where you could go for the office party but if you’re looking for something a little more out there, why not consider Edinburgh Zoo?

Come meet some real party animals down at the zoo. Picture: Edinburgh Zoo

The zoo has been transformed into a winter wonderland already thanks to the addition of 450 giant Chinese lanterns, making for the perfect backdrop to your yuletide celebrations.

With a lush festive menu as well as a range of canapes to nibble on, it’s ideal for those who’re up for enjoying their Christmas dinner in slightly more exotic surroundings.

Ghillie Dhu

Or maybe you want to go in the opposite direction, eschew the German trappings and odd surroundings and have a nice, traditional Scottish Christmas? In that case, the Ghillie Dhu will be a perfect fit.

Enjoy a Bavarian-style Christmas over at Brewhemia. Picture: Brewhemia Edinburgh

Housed within a former church, there are few prettier ways to spend your Xmas night out than sitting in this gorgeous building under the flickering lights of its candlelit chandeliers

For those looking for an elegant, old-fashioned night out complete with traditional music, dancing and a decadent Christmas dinner, the Ghillie Dhu is an excellent option.

Dynamic Earth

Another more offbeat idea – how about heading over to Dynamic Earth for the office bash?

With a glass of fizz in hand, you can take a pre-dinner wander around the Earthscape galleries, before moving on to a sophisticated dinner on the spectacular Stratosphere level, decked out in all its Christmas finery.

After that, you can move on to the Disco Zone to loosen up a little and dance the night away.

With a fully stocked bar and lots of Christmas candy to go around, Dynamic Earth offers the perfect mixture of elegant dining and goofy, Xmas fun.

Edinburgh Corn Exchange

If you really want to blow things up and take in a full-on, unforgettable festive extravaganza, then the Big Big Christmas Parties at the Edinburgh Corn Exchange have to be top of the list.

Bringing in over 900 guests each year, the Big Big parties have become a fixture within the Edinburgh Christmas scene.

Boasting a three-course meal and a wide range of drinks and cocktails, there is something for everybody at this all-inclusive bash – a DJ set, casino tables, photo booths and live entertainment from top class tribute acts like The Essential Dolly Parton.