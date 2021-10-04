1. Greyfriar's Kirkyard

With a churchyard filled with old gravestones, Greyfriar's Kirkyard just off Candlemaker's Row is known to have a few ghost stories attached to the area. Not only is it the place of rest for money, but there were also many religious persecutions carried out there throughout the 17th century. The Black Mausoleum in the Kirkyard is the final resting place of Sir George Mackenzie, a former Lord Advocate and has apparently been the location for more than 500 recorded incidents of the poltergeist attacking people, ever since it was first disturbed by a homeless man looking for shelter.

Photo: Jon Savage Photography