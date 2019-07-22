8 exciting things to do in Edinburgh this weekend

Are you sometimes stuck for inspiration of what to do on your weekend off? Well look no further.

This is your guide to events going on in Edinburgh this weekend (Friday 26, Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 July 2019) - there’s something for everyone.

Friday

Here are some Friday evening activities you can enjoy after you’ve finished your week at work.

Edinburgh Food Festival: Last week marked the beginning of Edinburgh’s Food Festival. George Square Gardens will see vendors offering up amazing food and drink from 12pm until late, and will run until 28 July.

The Comedy Attic: For comedy loving night owls, get yourself down to the Beehive Inn at Grassmarket and stand up comedians while enjoying a pint.

Friday board gamers meetup at McCowans: If you’re into all things board games, or want to be, then this is the event for you. With games like Pandemic, Settlers of Catan, Monopoly, Cluedo and loads more.

This meetup takes place at McCowans pub, upstairs in the back room and part of the balcony. Games start from 7pm until close.

After Hours : Bricks & BBQ at Edinburgh Zoo: On the evening of Friday 26 July, the Zoo gates are opening for adults only. Take a wander through the Zoo after hours, enjoy a brew and grab a bite from the BBQ on the lawn. Tickets can be bought here.



Saturday

Ocean Colour Scene at Usher Hall: This Saturday Ocean Colour Scene will performing a variety of well-known songs and hits at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall. To buy tickets, click here.



Freddie Mercury Tribute Night: This Freddie Mercury Tribute Night will see a variety of songs performed from the huge repertoire of every decade of Queen’s musical legacy. For more information or to buy tickets, click here.



Sunday

Söderberg jazz Sunday: While there’s loads of jazz to see with the Jazz and Blues Festival having kicked off, Söderberg has been providing jazz performances on a Sunday year round. Starting from 5pm, these performances are free to come to - but you might as well treat yourself to a coffee or a cinnamon bun whilst you’re there.

Blood and Guts: The Twists and Turns of Edinburgh’s Medical History: For the morbid among us, why not join this walking tour from Surgeons Hall Museum which will take you through Edinburgh’s old town and hear tales of old Edinburgh, disease, dissection and some stomach churning methods of treatment. Starts at 2pm in front of Surgeons Hall Museum and tickets start from £9.50 and can be bought here.

