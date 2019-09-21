90's boy band Five to play The Three Sisters in Edinburgh this Hallowe'en

ACCORDING to their Facebook page The Three Sisters is set to throw the 'biggest Halloween party in town' next month.

And for a big party you need a big headline act. In the 90s, acts didn't come much bigger than Five - Sean Conlon, Ritchie Neville, Scott Robinson, J Brown and Abz Love.

Five may now be three, Brown and Love having gone their separate ways, but that won't stop the remaining boy band icons belting out the bands classic hits on 31 October. Pop classics like Everybody Get Up, Until the Time Is Through, If Ya Gettin' Down and Keep On Movin'.

The best news of all is that The Three Sisters Halloween Party is absolutely free and that Halloween themed drinks, special street food and prizes for the best Halloween costume will also feature on the night.

Full details have yet to be revealed so keep an eye on http://thethreesistersbar.co.uk/ for details.

Staying Alive With Five, Three Sisters, Cowgate, 31 October, free